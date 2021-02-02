WT Wealth Management Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.03 and its 200-day moving average is $343.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

