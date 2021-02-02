WT Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $9.69 on Tuesday, hitting $239.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.95.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.