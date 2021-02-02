WT Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.85. 155,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,084. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

