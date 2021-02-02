WT Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $13.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.99. 255,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

