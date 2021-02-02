WT Wealth Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 44,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

