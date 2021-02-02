WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.79. 356,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

