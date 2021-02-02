WT Wealth Management Sells 559 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.52. 104,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

