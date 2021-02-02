X-CASH Trading Up 68% Over Last 7 Days (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $72,376.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007291 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,090,487,431 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.