Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1,671.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,612,988 coins and its circulating supply is 45,470,861 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.