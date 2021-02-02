xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $6,113.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,117,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,788 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

