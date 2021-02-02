Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of XHR opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

