XeniosCoin Reaches Market Cap of $91.12 Million (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003308 BTC on major exchanges. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $91.12 million and $156,951.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00411001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

