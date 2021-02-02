Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Update

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

