XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of XP stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 94.30.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

