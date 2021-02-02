XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 306,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 283,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

