XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 306,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 283,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
