XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $91,576,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

XPEV opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

