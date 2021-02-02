Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Up 23.7% in January

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 73.0% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 723,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 209,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

