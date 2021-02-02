xRhodium One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,355.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00005935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $32,355.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,319,822 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,822 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

