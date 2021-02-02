Xriba Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million (XRA)

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xriba has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Xriba has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $42,806.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00305377 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.29 or 0.01690978 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Xriba

Xriba (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,461,656 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Xriba

