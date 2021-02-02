Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

