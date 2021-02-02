Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Up 1.1%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.27. 12,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 35,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Family Capital Trust Co owned 0.20% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

