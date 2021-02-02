XYO Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $30,935.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

