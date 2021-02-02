Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913,595 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 106,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 5.29% of Yelp worth $127,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

YELP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

