Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.