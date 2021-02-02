YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.44% of YETI worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

YETI stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $463,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

