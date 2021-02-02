YFIVE FINANCE Market Cap Tops $58,256.20 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $58,256.20 and $96,526.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037893 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,149 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

