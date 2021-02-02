YFValue Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One YFValue token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.