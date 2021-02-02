Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 337,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 551,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.