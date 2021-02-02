YOU COIN (YOU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.89 million and $1.08 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

