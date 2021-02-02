Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.30. 1,824,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,309. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

