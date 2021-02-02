Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 48,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,982. The firm has a market cap of $264.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

