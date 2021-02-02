Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report $68.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $330.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.71 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $351.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of FLY opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

