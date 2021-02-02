Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $24.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $24.25 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $20.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $93.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 million to $94.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $98.49 million to $110.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

