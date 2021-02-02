Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Heska posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.10. 3,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

