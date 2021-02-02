Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.29 Million

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $122.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.13 million to $124.42 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $92.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $434.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.29 million to $444.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.48 million, with estimates ranging from $525.89 million to $601.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Truist increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

