Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). National Oilwell Varco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Oilwell Varco.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 5,180,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 48.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 529,447 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 29.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,405,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 316,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

