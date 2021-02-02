Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post $66.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.98 million and the lowest is $63.24 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $63.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $271.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $275.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $283.81 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $291.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.