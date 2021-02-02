Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. AECOM posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACM traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. 1,213,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,106. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.