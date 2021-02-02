Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

ACLS traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,838. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.