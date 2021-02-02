Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

WLTW stock opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

