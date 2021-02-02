Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.48 Million

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $239.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the lowest is $238.85 million. FireEye posted sales of $235.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $932.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.94 million to $933.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $993.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FireEye by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in FireEye by 815.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

