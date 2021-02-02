Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Several research firms have recently commented on MX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of MX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

