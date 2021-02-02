Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $116.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. Insiders sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.