Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $141.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $876.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $922.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.