Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in ScanSource by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 108,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

