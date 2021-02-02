Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. STAG Industrial also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $42,574,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,270,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

