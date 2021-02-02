Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Campus Communities.
Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 926,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,508. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
