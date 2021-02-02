Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report sales of $15.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $61.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.97 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $84.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,435 shares of company stock worth $21,255,195. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

