Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,540. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $61.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

