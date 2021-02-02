Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.07). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 1,047,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

